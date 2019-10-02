Chicago Equity Partners Decreased By $622,725 Its Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Stake; Military Resale Group (MYRG) Sentiment Is 1.16

Military Resale Group Inc (MYRG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.41, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 66 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 57 reduced and sold equity positions in Military Resale Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 15.75 million shares, up from 14.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Military Resale Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 41 Increased: 48 New Position: 18.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) stake by 14.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 9,025 shares as Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH)’s stock rose 27.42%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 52,670 shares with $3.65M value, down from 61,695 last quarter. Manhattan Assocs Inc now has $5.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.64. About 147,443 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M

Analysts await MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MYRG’s profit will be $9.99 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by MYR Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.53% EPS growth.

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $496.65 million. It operates through two divisions, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. It has a 15 P/E ratio. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to clients in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 9,854 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 MYR GROUP 4Q EPS 82C, EST. 33C; 07/03/2018 – MYR Group 4Q EPS 82c; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q Rev $345.6M; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 2.27% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. for 172,708 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 249,902 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 700,709 shares. The New York-based Third Avenue Management Llc has invested 1.01% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,709 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 20.54% above currents $79.64 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, August 12 with “Buy”.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 154,620 shares to 168,045 valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Assertio Therapeutics Inc stake by 147,513 shares and now owns 447,744 shares. Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) was raised too.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 73.74 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.