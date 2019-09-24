Chicago Equity Partners Cut Its Position in Louisiana Pac (LPX) as Shares Rose; Netease.Com Adr F Sponsore (NTES) Share Value Declined While Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 22,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 66,930 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 89,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 1.46M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc Adr F Sponsore (NTES) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 10,623 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 13,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease.Com Inc Adr F Sponsore for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $266.7. About 454,944 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43 million for 28.49 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,370 shares to 41,312 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (NYSE:FCX).

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.79 million for 24.78 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

