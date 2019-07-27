Chicago Equity Partners Cut Its Inogen (INGN) Holding by $766,175; Fenimore Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) by $6.77 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 8,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 15,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 187,887 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) by 95.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 322,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 335,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 08/03/2018 – McCann Health Promotes Briana Ferrigno to President McCann Global Health; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 23/03/2018 – Rogers & Cowan/FRUKT Named Heineken USA AOR For Product Placement, Entertainment PR And Integration Partnerships; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 21/03/2018 – McCann Repeats as Network of the Year at ANDY Awards; 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. 8,650 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares with value of $199,988 were bought by THOMAS DAVID M.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 60,746 shares to 191,917 shares, valued at $19.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 12,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbiz Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.03% or 88,244 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 54,913 shares. Putnam Fl Invest holds 0.03% or 17,360 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Company owns 339,643 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1.14M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 52 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 2.41M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Aqr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 877,508 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 0.06% stake. Contravisory Inv Management accumulated 14,404 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Edgestream Prtnrs LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,865 shares to 41,310 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 13,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Analysts await Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.65 per share. INGN’s profit will be $10.96 million for 30.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Inogen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.