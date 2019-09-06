Chicago Equity Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Gentex (GNTX); As General Mls (GIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Boosted Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 141.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 152,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 260,555 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 107,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 151,527 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500.

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 483,822 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 13,760 shares to 229,605 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,085 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was bought by Downing Steven R. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Nash Kevin C. On Friday, June 28 the insider Boehm Neil bought $314.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cornerstone has 2,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James stated it has 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). California-based Scharf Investments Lc has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Pggm Invs, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 102,681 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Tru Com Lta has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Boston Partners stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 35,777 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability holds 74,305 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp accumulated 56,611 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 257,040 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 98,831 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 1.87 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.08% or 48,020 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Franklin Res has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 506,013 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Lc reported 17,500 shares stake. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Llc Dc has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Oregon-based Jensen Incorporated has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Duncker Streett Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,812 shares. Haverford Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Texas-based Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hikari Pwr Limited invested 1.55% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Endowment Mgmt Lp has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,299 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 4.43M shares.

