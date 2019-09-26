Chicago Equity Partners Boosted Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Position by $2.49 Million; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holder Lincoln Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $964,744 as Stock Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 30,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 64,735 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 308,090 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%

Lincoln Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc sold 21,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 88,822 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, down from 110,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 2.53 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/03/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names new consultant relations head; 19/04/2018 – 63YU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – 68GW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 92KK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 42PI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades three classes of UK Housing Association Notes issued by Finance for Residential Social Housing PLC (Fresh); 14/03/2018 – 83LR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset Strategy View®; 06/03/2018 – 71NR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: YETI, JACK, EXAS – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gap (GPS) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Costco, Cisco, Micron & more – CNBC” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jack In The Box Remains Unconvincing Despite Earnings Beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 3,933 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 233,797 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Brant Point Invest Mngmt Limited Company invested in 97,512 shares. Moreover, Advisory Inc has 0.58% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 360,095 shares. Franklin accumulated 0.01% or 261,633 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 5,082 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.19% or 59,460 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 4,500 shares. Tower Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 395 shares. Proshare Advsr has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 57,167 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 4,549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,015 shares to 11,685 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 17,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,733 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 54,205 shares. Atria Invests invested in 11,913 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 112,835 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc invested in 0% or 444 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 9,650 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hudson Valley Advsr Incorporated Adv has invested 0.43% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 1.40 million shares. Fincl Engines Advisors Llc holds 218,956 shares. 38,526 were reported by Telemus Capital Limited Liability. Portland Global Advisors Ltd invested 0.88% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Private Ocean Ltd owns 78 shares. 6,532 were accumulated by Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 48,412 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23 million for 11.78 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.