Chicago Equity Partners Boosted Its Agco (AGCO) Stake; Motley Fool Wealth Management Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 103.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc acquired 119,306 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 234,474 shares with $7.64 million value, up from 115,168 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $19.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Agco Corp (AGCO) stake by 76.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 18,905 shares as Agco Corp (AGCO)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 43,580 shares with $3.38 million value, up from 24,675 last quarter. Agco Corp now has $5.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 363,720 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -6.17% below currents $33.57 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, July 12 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions and 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions and 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $79.20’s average target is 3.95% above currents $76.19 stock price. Agco had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Monday, September 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $8000 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 14. Citigroup maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Monday, May 6 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, September 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $76 target. UBS maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Tuesday, May 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $7500 target. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $8000 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. JP Morgan upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Wednesday, September 11. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $8200 target.

