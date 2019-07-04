Chicago Equity Partners Boosted By $596,310 Its Mobile Mini (MINI) Stake; Cno Financial Group (CNO) Shorts Up By 18.54%

Cno Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) had an increase of 18.54% in short interest. CNO’s SI was 3.18 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.54% from 2.68M shares previously. With 1.08M avg volume, 3 days are for Cno Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)’s short sellers to cover CNO’s short positions. The SI to Cno Financial Group Inc’s float is 1.95%. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 396,708 shares traded. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.73% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 15/03/2018 – Bankers Life and Alzheimer’s Association Team Up to Raise Awareness For Alzheimer’s disease; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 43C, EST. 43C; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINL GROUP NAMES NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD & REPORTS BOOST TO Q; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Raises Dividend to 10c; 25/04/2018 – CNO Financial 1Q EPS 50c; 11/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Navy Announces 2017 CNO Environmental Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial: Daniel Maurer Elected as Chairma; 13/03/2018 – CNO WON’T EXTEND BANKERS LIFE FIELDHOUSE NAMING RIGHTS PAST ’19; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,007.8 MLN VS $1,070.7 MLN

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) stake by 161.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 18,070 shares as Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)’s stock declined 7.30%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 29,290 shares with $994,000 value, up from 11,220 last quarter. Mobile Mini Inc now has $1.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 129,118 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “S&P and Fitch Upgrade CNO Financial Group – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CNO Financial Names Tim Bischof Chief Risk Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to CNO Financial Group, Inc.â€™s Forthcoming Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements.

Among 2 analysts covering CNO Financial (NYSE:CNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CNO Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, February 13. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,715 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. 102,839 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Millennium Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research Inc has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Art Advsrs Ltd Co reported 20,422 shares stake. Us Bank De has 15,186 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 351,412 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 9,562 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 65,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). D E Shaw And Incorporated accumulated 0% or 95,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 4.81M shares. Weber Alan W holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 6,133 shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) has 400 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) stake by 100,305 shares to 149,035 valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cowen Inc stake by 211,245 shares and now owns 41,700 shares. Cargurus Inc was reduced too.