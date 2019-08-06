Chicago Equity Partners Boosted American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Position by $403,370; Stock Price Declined; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stock Rose, Cutler Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $133.62. About 794,364 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 18,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 218,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 200,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 2.45 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 22,290 shares to 61,695 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 5,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,480 shares, and cut its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity. $3.03M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by Reilly Robert Q.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). M&T Bancshares Corporation owns 298,500 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa invested 1.14% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 994 shares. The Ohio-based Farmers Tru has invested 0.56% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Private Wealth Advisors has 1.84% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 40,203 shares. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 12,373 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Waddell Reed Fincl has invested 0.12% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0.35% or 172,215 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 336,872 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,380 shares. The Maryland-based Montgomery Investment Mgmt has invested 1.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lakeview Partners Limited has 0.34% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,530 shares. 62,153 are held by Cutler Counsel Limited Liability Company. Federated Pa has 1.61M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.