Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Since Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

Chiasma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and has 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chiasma Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Chiasma Inc. has a 161.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12.67. Competitively the average price target of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $21.83, which is potential 208.77% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Chiasma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 65.4%. 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.