Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chiasma Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk & Volatility

Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. From a competition point of view, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta which is 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 115.26% and an $11 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance while Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.