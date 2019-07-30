Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chiasma Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.51 beta indicates that Chiasma Inc. is 51.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 147.25% and an $13.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 12.5% respectively. Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 93.25% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.