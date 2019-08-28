Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

This is a contrast between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.17 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chiasma Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Chiasma Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Chiasma Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc.’s beta is 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, OPKO Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Chiasma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 116.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 26.4% respectively. Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.21%. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.