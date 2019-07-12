Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 NuCana plc 14 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and NuCana plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chiasma Inc. and NuCana plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.55% and an $13.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 38.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NuCana plc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.