Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chiasma Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chiasma Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.51 shows that Chiasma Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.27 beta is the reason why it is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Novus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc. has an average target price of $13.5, and a 117.74% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 35.2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 2.1% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.