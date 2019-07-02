Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.87 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chiasma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Volatility & Risk

Chiasma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. From a competition point of view, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.21 beta which is 121.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Chiasma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chiasma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is Chiasma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 69.39%. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 98.58%. The results provided earlier shows that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Chiasma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Chiasma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.