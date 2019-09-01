Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chiasma Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Chiasma Inc.’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

$11 is Chiasma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 112.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 20.6%. About 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Chiasma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.