Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.16 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.12 shows that Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Chiasma Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 110.73% for Chiasma Inc. with consensus target price of $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.21%. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has stronger performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.