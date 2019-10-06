Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 538,505,857.50% -88% -58.4% Chimerix Inc. 1,760,604,299.83% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.12 beta means Chiasma Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Chiasma Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 121.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Chimerix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 76.5%. Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.21%. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.