Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chiasma Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chiasma Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.12 beta indicates that Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc. has 5.7 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

The upside potential is 113.18% for Chiasma Inc. with average price target of $11. On the other hand, Array BioPharma Inc.’s potential downside is -18.08% and its average price target is $39.2. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than Array BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.21%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. was less bullish than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.