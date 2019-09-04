Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

We are contrasting Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.06 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chiasma Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.12 shows that Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential is 120.00% at a $11 average price target. Anika Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average price target and a -36.86% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than Anika Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has stronger performance than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.