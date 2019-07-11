Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

This is a contrast between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 28.62 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chiasma Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.51 beta means Chiasma Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand, has 1.28 beta which makes it 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 105.48% for Chiasma Inc. with average target price of $13.5. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s average target price is $35.75, while its potential upside is 58.61%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Chiasma Inc. seems more appealing than Amarin Corporation plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. was more bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.