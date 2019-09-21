Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 142.60 N/A -2.95 0.00

Demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chiasma Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.12 beta means Chiasma Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential is 93.66% at a $11 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 46.5%. Insiders owned 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. was more bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.