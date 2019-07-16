Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chiasma Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Chiasma Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Chiasma Inc. has a 107.37% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.5. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 66.36%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has stronger performance than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.