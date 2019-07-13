Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 3.93 N/A -1.16 0.00

Demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Verastem Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.51 beta means Chiasma Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Verastem Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Verastem Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chiasma Inc. and Verastem Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 109.63% for Chiasma Inc. with consensus target price of $13.5. Verastem Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.75 consensus target price and a 479.47% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than Chiasma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.