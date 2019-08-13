Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.51 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chiasma Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Chiasma Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility & Risk

Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s beta is 2.91 which is 191.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Verastem Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Chiasma Inc.’s average target price is $12.67, while its potential upside is 143.19%. Competitively Verastem Inc. has an average target price of $8.75, with potential upside of 567.94%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Verastem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 47%. 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.