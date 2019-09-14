Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Contrasting side by side

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chiasma Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 110.73% for Chiasma Inc. with average price target of $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 40.67%. Insiders held 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.