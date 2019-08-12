Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Comparing side by side

Since Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 102.95 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chiasma Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chiasma Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Chiasma Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$12.67 is Chiasma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 143.19%. Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 155.79% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 58.3% respectively. Insiders owned 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. was more bullish than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.