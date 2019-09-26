Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Chiasma Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.86 beta which makes it 186.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Sophiris Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Chiasma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chiasma Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, and a 105.61% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $6, which is potential 900.00% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 7.7%. 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.