Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.05M -1.35 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chiasma Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 537,263,690.17% -88% -58.4% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 161,485,714,285.71% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility and Risk

Chiasma Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Chiasma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chiasma Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 125.87% and an $11 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 3,591.55% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Chiasma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.