Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Contrasting side by side

Since Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chiasma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chiasma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Chiasma Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential is 147.25% at a $13.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 769.57% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Chiasma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.