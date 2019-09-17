Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 26.58 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chiasma Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk & Volatility

Chiasma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$11 is Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 109.52%. Competitively the consensus price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, which is potential 12.36% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Chiasma Inc. seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.