Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Comparing side by side

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 185.93 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chiasma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and has 13.7 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Chiasma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 147.25% and an $13.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 56.9%. Insiders held 0.1% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has weaker performance than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.