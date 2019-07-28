Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Contrasting side by side

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chiasma Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk & Volatility

Chiasma Inc.’s 1.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has beta of 3.31 which is 231.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 147.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.