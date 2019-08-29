Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparison side by side

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chiasma Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.12 beta indicates that Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 2.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 113.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 2.5% respectively. Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.21%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.