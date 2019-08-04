Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparison side by side

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chiasma Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Chiasma Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc. has a 149.90% upside potential and an average target price of $12.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 83.5% respectively. About 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.