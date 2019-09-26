Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Comparison side by side

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 41.71 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chiasma Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Chiasma Inc. and CytRx Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc. has a 105.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.22% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Comparatively, CytRx Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance while CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.