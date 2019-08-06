Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparing side by side

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chiasma Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Chiasma Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chiasma Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chiasma Inc. has a 161.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12.67. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 130.18%. Based on the results given earlier, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.