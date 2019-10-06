Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 0.00 39.49M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chiasma Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chiasma Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 538,505,857.50% -88% -58.4% ChromaDex Corporation 984,125,401.85% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility and Risk

Chiasma Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ChromaDex Corporation has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChromaDex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 121.33% and an $11 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 18.5% respectively. Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.21%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors ChromaDex Corporation beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.