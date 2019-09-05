Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.99 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chiasma Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk and Volatility

Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. ChemoCentryx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chiasma Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$11 is Chiasma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 114.42%. Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 230.46%. The results provided earlier shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. appears more favorable than Chiasma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.