Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 78.28 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chiasma Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.12 beta indicates that Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chiasma Inc. and Celsion Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 112.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has stronger performance than Celsion Corporation

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.