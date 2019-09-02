Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chiasma Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Chiasma Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility & Risk

Chiasma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. Its rival Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 112.36% for Chiasma Inc. with average price target of $11. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 167.86% and its average price target is $3. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. was more bullish than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.