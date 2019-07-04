Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.83 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Chiasma Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 27.1 and 27.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chiasma Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 71.54% and an $13.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, which is potential 37.34% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. About 0.1% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.