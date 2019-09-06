Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.16 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chiasma Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 114.42% and an $11 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.