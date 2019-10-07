Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 538,505,857.50% -88% -58.4% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 136,099,585.06% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 121.33% for Chiasma Inc. with consensus target price of $11. Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 455.56%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 7 of the 11 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.