Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chiasma Inc.
|5
|-0.11
|28.04M
|-1.35
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|2
|0.00
|3.28M
|-8.38
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chiasma Inc.
|538,505,857.50%
|-88%
|-58.4%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|136,099,585.06%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Chiasma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 121.33% for Chiasma Inc. with consensus target price of $11. Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 455.56%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chiasma Inc.
|-15.54%
|-31.12%
|-5.51%
|58.67%
|292.14%
|76.53%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.
Summary
Chiasma Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 7 of the 11 factors.
Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
