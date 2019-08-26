Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Comparing side by side

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chiasma Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Risk and Volatility

Chiasma Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Affimed N.V.’s 2.79 beta is the reason why it is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Affimed N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Affimed N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Chiasma Inc. has a 105.22% upside potential and an average target price of $11. On the other hand, Affimed N.V.’s potential upside is 194.12% and its average target price is $8. Based on the data given earlier, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.7% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.