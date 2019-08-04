Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.52 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chiasma Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Chiasma Inc. is $12.67, with potential upside of 149.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 23.4% respectively. Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.21%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.