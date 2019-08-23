CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 4 1.18 N/A -35.77 0.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.21 N/A -876.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CHF Solutions Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CHF Solutions Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares and 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. CHF Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Summary

CHF Solutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.