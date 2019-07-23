CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 5 1.27 N/A -45.02 0.00 LivaNova PLC 82 3.13 N/A -4.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see CHF Solutions Inc. and LivaNova PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -342.6% -274.4% LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4%

Volatility and Risk

CHF Solutions Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.55 beta. LivaNova PLC has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CHF Solutions Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival LivaNova PLC is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. CHF Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than LivaNova PLC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.1% of LivaNova PLC are owned by institutional investors. CHF Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 0.5% are LivaNova PLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. 4.55% -9.58% -56.47% -76.32% -90.97% -46.16% LivaNova PLC 0.75% 3.96% -23.29% -39.05% -14.76% -20.84%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than LivaNova PLC.

Summary

LivaNova PLC beats on 6 of the 7 factors CHF Solutions Inc.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.