CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Comparing side by side

Since CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 2 0.00 2.56M -35.77 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 4 0.00 48.01M -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CHF Solutions Inc. and ViewRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CHF Solutions Inc. and ViewRay Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 105,051,499.86% -188.5% -148.5% ViewRay Inc. 1,247,855,694.75% -80.1% -40.3%

Risk & Volatility

CHF Solutions Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ViewRay Inc.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CHF Solutions Inc. are 5.9 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor ViewRay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. CHF Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ViewRay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CHF Solutions Inc. and ViewRay Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ViewRay Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 102.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CHF Solutions Inc. and ViewRay Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.5% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of ViewRay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3% ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc. has -58.3% weaker performance while ViewRay Inc. has 47.61% stronger performance.

Summary

ViewRay Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.