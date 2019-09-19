CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Comparing side by side

Both CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 3 0.99 N/A -35.77 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CHF Solutions Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CHF Solutions Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CHF Solutions Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Titan Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 185.71% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Titan Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are CHF Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc. has -58.3% weaker performance while Titan Medical Inc. has 61.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Titan Medical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CHF Solutions Inc.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.